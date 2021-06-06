I RECENTLY moved to the centre of Fuengirola. I have really enjoyed the long walks along the paseo, visiting the castle, discovering new little streets, and the hustle and bustle of this friendly place.

That all changed on Sunday night. I was coming home from dinner and the taxi dropped me 20 paces from my door. I had my keys at the ready and all of a sudden I heard a shout from behind me. I turned around and my bag was stolen in what seemed like a millisecond. I was more concerned about getting into my home than chasing them.

My phone, credit cards, medical card, and driving licence were stolen. What an absolute nightmare. I reported it all to the Policia Nacional who were very amiable. I have managed to sort everything out now but these days your phone has everything in it. I am lucky to be able to sort technical problems quite quickly.

There seems to be a rise in crime – people are desperate with this pandemic. I have heard of so many stories of squatters moving whole families into homes in areas around Mijas.

Fuengirola

They move the women and children in first so it is impossible to get them out sometimes for over a year.

Thankfully my thief was not so clever and couldn’t get his hands on anything with all the security I have on my phone and cards. He tried twice to take out money without success.

I hope you are all extra vigilant in these times. I think it is more the shock of how much worse it could have been rather than anything else but watch your back and make sure it is impossible to access your money or your phone.

I still love it here so I am not going to let one nasty individual change my life – but do be extra careful especially now.