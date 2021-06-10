WIZZ Air UK will be increasing its service from London Luton to Gibraltar, for July, adding an additional flight on Wednesdays.

The airline already flies twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, but due to recent demand it will be adding an extra midweek flight.

Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, said: “The addition of extra services by Wizz Air UK is great news, especially so soon after they resumed flying to Gibraltar from London Luton. The additional services show great confidence in Gibraltar and demonstrate the high demand there is for travel to the Rock.

“As Gibraltar remains on the UK’s green list of countries, we are seeing an influx of visitors by air and our hotels are very busy for this summer.

“The Government’s commitment to the airline industry and to the tourism sector is evident, as we see more routes by more airlines at Gibraltar than ever before,” he said.

