VALENCIAN researchers have confirmed that breast milk is safe from the Covid-19 vaccine and even produces antibodies protecting newborn babies from the virus.

In the first studies of their kind worldwide, research has been conducted to compare the effects of vaccines on breast milk.

Samples of breast milk from women infected by coronavirus were analysed for the presence of the virus and specific antibodies against the infection.

The Covid-19 virus wasn’t detected in any of the samples but the majority had antibodies to defend the newborn against it.

The research was conducted over recent years by the Paediatric Service of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de València, looking at the composition of breast milk and its defensive properties.

Cecilia Martínez Costa (head of Paediatrics and main researcher of the Pediatric Nutrition Group) concluded, “These results clearly support the importance of breastfeeding in all cases where the mother has little or no symptoms.”

The research group also studied the effects of vaccination in mothers who fed their own newborn.

Some 75 vaccinated lactating women were tested for the presence of antibodies.

In all cases, an elevated level of immunity was detected, which varied whether the women had previously had the virus themselves.

“Breastfeeding is a priority, and we still need more studies aimed at confirming the potential protective role of these antibodies present in breast milk against COVID-19 in children,” added María Carmen Collado, a researcher at the IATA-CSIC.

The studies were conducted at many different sites, with the main participation coming from the Doctor Peset University Hospital and the Hospital Universitari i Politècnic La Fe.

Also taking part were centers in Barcelona (Hospital Sant Joan de Déu and Hospital Clínic), Granada (Hospital San Cecilio) and Zaragoza (Hospital Clínico Universitario Lozano Blesa), as well as a number of universities (Jaume I de Castellón, Barcelona and Granada).

