THE man currently accused of the sickening acid attack on two females in Malaga is to sit trial this week for gun crimes relating to an incident back in 2018.

Jose Arcadio DN will sit before a judge on Thursday for allegedly threatening an employee of a Torremolinos restaurant with a firearm three years ago.

According to the prosecutors statement, Arcadio entered the Goltier restaurant on the Playamar stretch of the Torremolinos seafront at around 7am and brandished a ‘silver pistol’ style gun at an employee.

It is understood that his actions were the result of being removed from the establishment for bad behavior earlier in the night.

The staff at the scene were left shaken and in shock at Arcadio’s actions.

Arcadio, known as ‘El Melillero’ was due to be sentenced in October 2018 for the incident but he failed to appear at the courtroom.

It is expected that Arcadio will receive 12 months in prison, but a private prosecution is hoping to extend the sentence to two years.

The career criminal is also currently held for being the suspect in an acid attack on his former girlfriend and her friend in a car in the Cartama area of Malaga back in January.

The attack left the two females with life changing injuries and led police to embark on a tense week long hunt for the man that involved high speed police chases and a raid on a rural farmhouse on the outskirts of Malaga.

So far, a date has not been set for the trial relating to the attack but according to Spanish media, it is expected he will receive up to 15 years in prison.

