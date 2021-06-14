WATCHING pornography in one form or another has been around for a long time.

It is now easily accessible online but can lead to serious issues for some people who take things too far.

Like with excess alcohol consumption, watching internet pornography can become an obsession and lead to sexual addiction, which in turns can create some serious problems.

WHAT IS SEXUAL ADDICTION?

“Sexual addiction take hold when casual viewing of pornography online becomes something far more regular and turns into a compulsion,” said Dr. Ruth.

“This addiction means that you end up spending excessive time watch porn instead of interacting with other people and also affects your work and relationships.” she added.

WHY IS THE ADDICTION INCREASING?

Dr. Ruth Arenas Mata says that watching pornography is an easy option as opposed to trying to form a strong bond with somebody.

“People get sexually addicted because it is straight-forward to access videos and they know that they can watch without any fear of rejection.” she commented.

“There is a thin line between casual viewings crossing over into a compulsion that is used to release sexual tension.”

SIGNS OF SEXUAL ADDICTIONS

The symptoms of sexual addiction are often very similar to people with issues drug and alcohol addictions.

Dr.Ruth Arenas Mata said:” Signals of an addiction include spending more and more time watching porn which leads to sacrificing sleep by spending extra hours online.”

“It can help provide a ‘high’ but there can be a guilty feeling afterwards and an addict may become more detached from family members or friends.”

CONSEQUENCES

The impact of sexual addiction includes lower self-esteem and sexual satisfaction in addition to a poorer quality of personal relationships.

Dr.Ruth explains: “Some sexual addicts, especially younger men, end up with greatly-reduced social abilities and are scared to take a risk in trying to form a relationship.”

“They see watching porn as a ‘no-risk’ release and recent COVID lockdowns have also reduced opportunities for people top meet face-to-face.”

CURBING THE ADDICTION

“It does take time to deal with a sexual addiction but Villa Paradiso provides the right kind of setting and help to deal with it, “ says Dr.Ruth.

“We do group therapy sessions where people can interact and talk through why they became hooked on porn.”

“There are also very intensive ‘one-to-one’ conservations that I have with our clients where we look at coping mechanisms to reduce their reliance on pornography.”

