WEEKEND coronavirus cases have seen a tiny fall according to today’s report (June 14) from the Valencia health ministry.

The chief cause of concern appears to be infections among young people meeting socially.

The overall figure since last Friday is 406 COVID-19 cases, down by ten compared to the previous weekend.

There is evidence to suggest that new case numbers are being boosted by younger unvaccinated people.

The health ministry reported a 17 case outbreak in Torrevieja centred around the Noisse nighclub on the Casagrande industrial estate.

It hosted a party the previous weekend with the average age of infected guests being 16 years, and the statistics only just being fed into the regional total.

A 20 case outbreak was also announced in Valencia City, again down to socialising, with the average age of infected people being 19.

Over two-thirds of the new coronavirus infections were in Valencia Province.

No deaths were reported over the weekend with the pandemic death toll therefore remaining at 7,445, an increase of just four fatalities over seven days.

Going against recent trends, hospital admissions fell over the weekend.

They stand at 118, a drop of three patients since Friday, and 24 less than a week ago.

There are 24 patients getting intensive care, down by two on Friday total, and four fewer than a week ago.

