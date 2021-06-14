THE Valencian government will join other regions in asking for compulsory mask-wearing on beaches and natural spaces to end this July.

Health experts largely back the the rule change and in recent weeks, the Valencian president, Ximo Puig, has said that he supported a relaxation in mask rules.

Speaking to regional TV channel, A Punt, Ximo Puig said: “The Valencian Community has the lowest infection rate in Spain with 40 cases per 100,000 residents, and it makes it a safe destination and area for this change to happen.”

Puig however remains cautious over a general ending of outdoor mask-wearing.

“The virus is still out there and we are still fighting it, which means the mask is essential,” he commented.

The Valencian region will support a relaxation in mask rules that will be put forward to the Interterritorial Health Council, which is the body that discusses health matters between the country’s 17 regions and the national Ministry of Health in Madrid.

The consensus among medical experts is that outdoor mask-wearing rules can be loosened so long as social distancing is maintained.

In other words, wearing a mask at a market for example or at an outdoor gathering where health rules are not easy to follow will be areas that will be looked at.

Experts believe it is far too early to contemplate any changes on mandatory indoor mask-wearing.

