HOSPITAL admissions for COVID-19 have reached their lowest level this year, according to the Valencian regional health ministry.

Today’s figures(June 15) report just 105 hospitalisations.

It’s a fall of eight patients since yesterday and 38 less on a week-to-week basis, with levels harking back to last July.

Just one death has been reported today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,446.

Only four fatalities have been declared in the last week, two of which happened over the winter months.

136 new COVID cases were announced by health chiefs, compared to 167 a week ago.

A day-to-day comparison shows a reduction of 54 infections, though the Monday total does include some cases from the weekend.

As in yesterday’s report, outbreaks caused by younger unvaccinated people socialising are continuing to appear.

The latest incident involves ten infections in Naquera with an average age of 19.

