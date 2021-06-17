THE latest COVID case figures show very little change in the Valencia region as hospital admissions continue to fall.

The Thursday(June 17) statistics from the regional health ministry for new coronavirus cases stands at 207, with 127 of those infections coming in Valencia Province.

The total is two less than yesterday but 11 more than a week ago on June 10.

No outbreaks of ten or more cases have been reported today.

No new deaths have been announced which means the regional pandemic death toll remains at 7,447 with only five fatalities declared in the last week.

There are 111 hospital admissions across the region, a fall of three since yesterday and 14 less on a week-to-week basis.

Intensive care patients have gone below the 20 case mark for the first time this year with 19 admissions.

That’s a reduction of eight patients compared to June 10.

The overall health position in the Valencian Community is good with the region, alongside the Balearic Islands, having the lowest infection rates in Spain.

The majority of new COVID cases, as evidenced from earlier in the week, appear to be coming from younger unvaccinated people getting infected at social gatherings.

