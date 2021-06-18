A PENSIONER in Madrid was bludgeoned to death in a jealous rage by her husband of 40 years.

Police were called to the Moratalaz district in Spain’s capital after reports from neighbours that a woman was screaming for her life on Tuesday (June 15).

Consuelo Martinez, 81, was found lying in a pool of blood in her living room beside a hammer. She was taken to he Doce de Octubre Hospital but later died from her injuries.

Agresión en domicilio en el barrio de #Moratalaz.



Varón agrede con un martillo en la cabeza a una mujer, ambos octogenarios.#SUMMA112 estabiliza a la víctima que presenta TCE severo. Es intubada y trasladada en estado grave al 12 de Octubre. @policia investiga las causas. pic.twitter.com/aJEanbia9Y — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) June 15, 2021

Her 84-year-old partner, indentified as Eduardo G, told officers his wife ‘deserved’ the attack.

Witnesses say they overheard Eduardo confessing to the police at the scene shortly before he was arrested.

“She talked with all the men of the district,” he told police officers. “I do not repent, she deserved it and even more.”

Neighbours described Consuelo as ‘very normal, cheerful, pleasant and discreet’ but added that the frequently heard the couple quarrel.

The pair had a daughter, who was seen outside the house crying shortly after the attack.

Consuelo is the 22 victim of sexist violence in Spain since the beginning of the year, the Government Delegation against Gender Violence has confirmed.

The First Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, paid a touching tribute to the 81-year-old.

She said: “Another woman, another murder, machismo again. This time in Madrid. I want to send all my love to her relatives. We have to continue fighting against sexist violence with all our might and fighting those who deny it.”

