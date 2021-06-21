A Benidorm real estate agent, along with his wife and son, have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for defrauding a 90-year-old man out of €70,000 over a failed property sale.

During a visit to Benidorm, the single man from Galicia was introduced to the agent’s 84-year-old mother-in-law.

They struck up a relationship that quickly saw them marrying in May last year.

The rogue agent then decided to take advantage of the new family member as he could now access his bank account.

The elderly man was told about a ‘bargain’ property that was on the market for €170,000 while it was actually valued at €100,000.

The 90-year-old handed over €30,000 in cash to the agent towards the house purchase.

Then without his permission, the agent made an online bank transfer of €70,000 from the man’s account into his own account.

The sale fell through as it it could not be authorised by a notary as the original €30,000 went missing.

The agent, helped by his wife and son, then diverted the unauthorised €70,000 transfer to various bank accounts that the elderly client could not access.

READ MORE BRITISH PERVERT ARRESTED IN BENIDORM OVER HIJACKING SECURITY CAMERAS AROUND THE WORLD

FOREIGN POLICE TO JOIN SPANISH PATROLS OF ALICANTE & BENIDORM THIS SUMMER