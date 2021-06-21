A British expat in Benidorm has been arrested after hijacking over 70 home security camera feeds globally to record over a thousand videos of naked children.

He also directly threatened children, some as young as nine years, to behave inappropriately via internet chatrooms.

He used the ‘dark web’ to sell some of the obscene images he obtained.

The unnamed man has been jailed by a Benidorm court ahead of his trial with no further details available

The Policia Nacional said he had been previously arrested for similar offences when he was a minor.

A raid on his Benidorm home uncovered the large scale of his activities including tapping into home surveillance cameras across the globe.

The cameras are used by parents to make sure their youngsters are safe.

The arrested Brit hijacked video feeds across the UK, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Spain to make around a thousand illegal recordings of naked children.

The man was also an online English language teacher who had at least youngsters as students.

The Policia Nacional said they found one instance where he behaved inappropriately towards a pupil.

His detention was triggered by Australia’s Queensland State Police who spotted pornographic images of a local child that had been uploaded from Spain.

The Policia Nacional then launched an extensive investigation to locate the originator of the material.

The man was very active on the ‘dark web’ and operated under a variety of usernames on paedophile chatrooms.

The Brit organised a system of selling child pornography in exchange for bitcoins or for customers exchanging obscene images of their youngsters.

Police discovered money routed through to Romania which involved people known for forcing children into prostitution.

