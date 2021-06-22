By Elena Goçmen Rueda

THE lifeless bodies of two bathers who went missing in Cala Raja (Almeria) have been found.

A Lithuanian man and a woman, aged 30 and 36, had disappeared on Sunday while swimming in the waters of the Cabo de Gata Natural Park (Almeria). 

A search had started at about 3.15pm when a witness called 112 to say that a man and woman had got into difficulties while swimming.

Several people went into the sea to help them but were unable to reach them, as they were trapped in a rocky area.

cabo de gata e
Cabo de Gata, Almeria

Emergency workers started a search, but were beaten back by a strong swell and fierce winds.

As darkness fell the search was abandoned for the night.

The bodies were discovered shortly after 1.30pm on Monday in the same cove

