A British man has been jailed for almost 15 years after he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend at her Costa Blanca holiday apartment.

William McDonald, 61, from the Glasgow area, stabbed Mhairi Campbell, 60, and left her lying in a pool of blood at her Quesada home in July 2017.

They had split two weeks earlier after a five-year relationship.

He went to see her to get some money and to get her to lie on his behalf over a legal matter.

McDonald’s one-day trial took place last month and a written Alicante Provincial Court ruling has found him guilty of attempted murder.

The bench also nearly doubled the jail term that prosecutors requested.

A solicitor acting for Mhairi Campbell asked for a longer sentence than the original demand of eight years.

The three judges agreed and put McDonald behind bars for 14 years and 11 months.

They also awarded Ms.Campbell €25,000 in compensation and granted her a 24 year restraining order against McDonald.

The court’s written ruling talked about his desire to ‘kill the victim and not just injure her’

McDonald’s testimony last month claimed that he was not at the apartment at the time of the assault, in spite of neighbours hearing his voice and spotting him with a suitcase.

He fled Spain and was extradited from the UK on a European Arrest Warrant.

Mhairi Campbell was left bleeding and neighbours heard her cries for help.

They called the emergency services and the Guardia Civil had to clamber over a 2.5 metre fence to access her home.

Her injuries were so severe that she was put into an induced coma on her way to Torrevieja Hospital.

Ms.Campbell gave evidence last month on a video link from her East Kilbride home in Scotland.

