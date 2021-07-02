ENVIRONMENTAL campaigners, Ecologists in Action, have awarded two black flags to the Costa Blanca region.

Their annual black flag list features areas of pollution and uncontrolled urban development that threatens the Mediterranean coastline.

The 2020 awards for the Costa Blanca go to the Bay of Javea(pictured) and to Cala Mosca on the Orihuela Costa.

The group say two kilometres of urban waste including wipes are spread over a two kilometre stretch of the Javea coast between the port and Arenal beach.

They are critical of no official action being taken since problems involving the local water treatment plant became apparent in 2016.

A statement from Ecologists in Action said that ‘pertinent measures should be taken to stop the serious impact on the coastal ecosystems of Javea’.

In the south of the Costa Blanca, the group is concerned about plans to build 1,500 properties at Cala Mosca, south of Torrevieja on the Orihuela Costa.

Ecologists in Action say that Cala Mosca is the only coastal stretch of the Orihuela municipality that has not been ‘urbanised’.

Discoveries of rare flora and fauna over the years in the area have boosted the case against development, according to the group.

