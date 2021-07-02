A TOTAL of 14 of the students formerly quarantined in Mallorca have tested positive for coronavirus after travelling home to Valencia.

Almost 120 students had taken a COVID-test after disembarking from the Balearia ferry which took them from the Balearic island to the mainland – producing more than a dozen positive results.

Revealing the new cases on local television channel IB3, President Francina Armengol said that ‘this was the very reason why the government wanted to keep the youngsters quarantined in the hotel’.

“It is evident that this is a danger to public health and it has been scientifically proven that even if someone tests negative, they can test positive a few days later,” explained Armengol.

The controversial case, which has been put under the international spotlight this week, saw more than 170 students being forced to quarantine at the Bellver hotel on the Playa de Palma.

Police had confined the students, originally from the mainland, to the hotel after the Balearic government identified a reggaeton concert in the capital, of which they had attended as a celebration for the end of their school year, as a super-spreader event.

However, on Wednesday, a judge ruled that the COVID-19 negative teenagers could go home.

“We have made it very clear that we do not agree with the judicial decision that allowed the students to leave and these positive results show the clear irresponsibility of those that caused this outbreak,” lamented Armengol.

It comes as a Costa Blanca student who caught COVID-19 in the mass outbreak has been left fighting for their life in intensive care.

The 18-year-old boy was part a high school group from Elche that went to the island in mid-June which saw 32 of them contracting COVID-19.

