LAST month, 15 members of British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) took on a 24-hour global cycling challenge, raising £1,042 for the Royal Air Force Association.

Participants had to cycle a 12km loop around the Rock as many times as they could, while at the same time, people all over the world were also covering as much distance as possible.

In Gibraltar, the team cycled a total of 1,341km and combined with the gallant efforts of everyone all over the globe, this amounted to a distance of more than twice around the world.

“The event was a huge success,” said one of the UK organisers.

“We had over 820 riders around the world and raised a staggering £122,000.”

Oliver Cox at the RAF headquarters with the commander and Boeing C-17 Globemaster III in the background. (Credit: Oliver Cox)

Another recent road bike challenge saw local Gibraltarian, Oliver Cox, cycle 100 miles around the Rock in support of the RAF Benevolent Fund’s Dambusters Ride, raising £1,177.

The challenge took place back in May, to mark the 79th anniversary of the Second World War operation but he was recently invited to the RAF headquarters to celebrate his achievement.

Oliver was greeted by the commander and also had his picture taken with the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III.

