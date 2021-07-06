A report from national Ministry of Health officials is proposing the return of a ‘night curfew’.

That’s in addition to the ‘urgent’ closure of all nightlife venues in Spain in attempt to stem growing COVID-19 infections among younger people.

The document has been seen by the El Mundo newspaper and makes it clear that all clubs should close irrespective of region and local infection rates.

The Catalunya region has already announced that nightclubs will close from this Friday.

In an obvious reference to bars and restaurants, the report also talks about ‘limiting night hours inside those establishments in which compliance with prevention measures cannot be guaranteed’.

It also suggests ‘assessing the establishment of night-time limitations for mobility’, which is in effect advocating the return of a night-time curfew.

That could only be realistically be done if the national government approves a third State of Alarm in 16 months.

The previous ‘Alarm’ ended on May 9.

The Castilla y Leon regional government today(July 6) said that it wanted national government support for a 1.00 am to 6.00 am curfew.

The health report also proposes a ban on ‘mass events’ if ‘prevention measures cannot be guaranteed’.

The document will be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting of the Interterritorial Council, featuring all regional health ministers, and the national Minster of Health, Carolina Darias.

READ MORE CATALUNYA TIGHTENS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

SPAIN FACES FIFTH COVID WAVE CAUSED BY YOUNGER PEOPLE BEING INFECTED