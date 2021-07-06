THREE Gibraltarians have been sentenced for drink driving related offences, with one more than four times over the legal limit.

Earlier this year, 51-year-old Colin McHard was arrested after colliding his motorcycle into another oncoming motorcycle.

A roadside breathalyser reading showed McHard to be more than four times over the legal limit, with a reading of 159 ug – the legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

McHard is due in court this month.

One woman, Emma-jane Gavisio refused to be breathalysed by police on the roadside.

Last weekend, 57 year-old Steven Malia was also arrested after crashing his motorcycle in the South Barrack Ramp area.

A member of the public heard the crash and reported the incident.

After being breathalysed, police found him to be three times the legal limit, at 105 ug.

Malia has been banned from driving for 24 months and fined £800.

In another case, Emma-Jane Gavizio was caught by night shift officers, while driving along Sir Peter Isola Promenade.

Officers reported that Gavizio ‘struggled to get to her feet when asked to step out of her car, smelt strongly of alcohol and refused to take the roadside breathalyser test’.

She was later fined £350 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Richard Ullger, Commissioner of Police, said: “I am pleased to see that the courts are taking a strong line with these irresponsible drivers who show a total lack of responsibility towards other road users.”

“RGP officers will continue to implement a policy of zero-tolerance and will continue to target drink drivers, who are a danger to themselves and to our community.”

