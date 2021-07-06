THE tide of new coronavirus infections continues to surge in the Valencian Community with 998 cases reported today(July 6).

A week ago on June 29, the figure was 618, and stood on 332 a fortnight earlier.

Once again two-thirds of the cases(643) are in Valencia Province with 239 in Alicante and 115 in Castellon.

There have been two outbreaks of social origin in the Valencia City area consisting of 16 and 11 cases.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, will hold a meeting with regional health officials tomorrow.

He has made it clear that he would not hesitate to introduce new restrictions if hospitals came under pressure with new infections.

Regions like Catalunya are introducing a total ban of nightlife businesses from this Friday.

A national Health Ministry report is proposing a country-wide closure nightlife closure due to the virus surge being driven by unvaccinated younger people.

Four deaths were announced in the Valencian Community today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,461.

Three of the fatalities happened in the last week with a fourth in June.

There have been nine deaths reported over the last seven days.

Hospital admissions have fallen by two since yesterday(June 5) and stand at 244, which is 115 more than on the previous Tuesday.

There are 24 patients receiving intensive care, which is one more than yesterday and a week-to-week rise of eight cases.

