WITH cases of Covid-19 slowly creeping up, the Government of Gibraltar has cancelled upcoming events including the Fair and Saturday Night Live.

The news comes as Covid-19 cases start to rise, causing the Government to ‘adopt a cautious approach’ towards upcoming large events.

In Gibraltar there are currently 31 active cases (28 residents, three visitors), with one person hospitalised. This is an increase of 9 people since Sunday July 4.

Due to rising cases of Covid-19 the Government has cancelled Saturday Night Live in September

While figures appear low, they are climbing, particularly in younger people who haven’t yet been vaccinated and are socialising at large events.

According to the Government of Gibraltar it is important ‘to act responsibly in relation to certain events and keep those upcoming under close review’.

As such, it has decided to cancel the Fair at the end of August and Saturday Night Live on September 4.

The traditional National Day concert will be recorded and televised, as it was last year.

The Government is currently reviewing keeping smaller events on, using a ticketed system and proof of negative covid test or vaccination.

“It is obvious from the data coming in from all over Europe that the new Delta variant is spreading everywhere like wildfire,” said a spokesperson for The Gibraltar Government.

“There are people who have had COVID-19 before who are becoming infected again, and this is happening even to those who have been double vaccinated. It is also clear that vaccinated people are better protected against the virus and this can be seen in the low number of hospital admissions, only one in Gibraltar in the last few months.”

Gibraltar Fair is once again cancelled, the Government has decided.

The Government reminds those travelling abroad to take ‘sensible precautions when they are outside Gibraltar’, due to a ‘surge in the number of cases in the United Kingdom and in Spain’.

Yesterday, Andalucia reported 2,142 cases over two days, with Malaga alone accounting for about half of these.

There are 1,145 active cases in the province of Cadiz, with Algeciras reporting 87 active cases and La Linea 28.

There are 42 active cases in Tarifa, 89 in Chiclana and 150 in Conil.

READ ALSO: