1,587 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the Valencian Community today(July 7) as the region is set to announce new restrictions tomorrow.

The move comes as a result of escalating COVID-19 cases among the younger section of the population.

Today’s infection total is 589 more than yesterday and a week-to-week rise of 653 cases.

Once again roughly two-thirds of the new infections are in Valencia Province.

Hospital admissions are holding steady and have seen a tiny fall for the second successive day.

They now stand at 243, one less than yesterday, and three fewer than on Monday.

On a week-to-week basis, there are 116 more hospitalisations.

There are 25 patients in intensive care, which is one more than yesterday, and a rise of eight over a week.

Just one death was reported today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,462.

Nine fatalities have been announced in the last week.

READ MORE NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED THIS THURSDAY IN VALENCIAN COMMUNTY