A FOREST fire has resulted in the closure of El Faro beach in the town of Alcaidesa, near San Roque. The first forest fire of the season in the Costa del Sol/ Linea de Concepcion region began Thursday (July 8).
32 forest firefighters, three environment agents, two fire engines, an MA-2 and a KA-0 helicopter fought the fire through the night until the early hours.
Due to the risk that remains, the local police have closed the beach.
A change to the strong Levante wind caused the fire to grow rapidly during the night and kept firefighters occupied for many hours.
Videos shared by INFOCA, the Spanish forest fire service, show the now barren ashy landscape left by the fire.
