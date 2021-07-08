COVID-19 cases maintained their rise in the Valencian Community with a total today(July 8) of 1,843 infections.

That’s 256 more than yesterday and an increase of 433 on a week-to-week basis.

On June 23, 379 new infections were reported in the region.

The news comes on the day that a new package of restrictions was announced to take effect from Saturday.

That, subject to Valencian Supreme Court approval, will include localised curfews in 40 municipalities in Valencia Province.

1,409 of today’s total of 1,843 new cases come from Valencia Province.

No deaths were reported, meaning that the pandemic death toll remains at 7,462, with just seven fatalities over the last week.

Hospital admissions have risen after two days of tiny falls.

They stand at 260 compared to 243 yesterday, and 151 a week ago, with 225 of the region’s hospitalisations in Valencia Province.

Intensive care numbers are 29, 26 of which are in the Valencia area..

The overall figure is four more than yesterday, and a 12 case rise on a week to-week basis.

READ MORE CURFEWS TO RETURN TO PARTS OF THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY