A RARE albino buck has been spotted and photographed in Malaga province.

Spain’s largest hunting magazine, Club de Caza, has published images of a stunning albino stag that has been spotted and filmed in Andalucia.

Footage shows the beautiful animal relaxing in the shade of some pine trees under the watchful eye of some hunters who are filming it with their mobile phones.

The rarity of its white fur makes it totally unique, the stag’s coat is completely white and his antlers are pale pink as opposed to the usual brown.

The albino deer is then seen to leave the area where it is resting with several other deers shortly after the start of the video.

According to Club de Caza, just one in 30,000 deer suffers from albinism, and though albino deer have been sighted in Spain before, this is the first time it has been filmed.

A rare albino deer is highly prized among hunters, for this reason, no more details of its exact location have been given to avoid it falling into the hands of a poacher who wants it as a trophy because of its beauty and rarity.

An albino deer is totally absent of body pigment and is solid white with pink eyes, nose, and hooves, they also often have vision deficiencies. With the handicaps that being a mostly white deer may have, it can be rare for one to reach maturity or even more so, old age.

READ MORE: