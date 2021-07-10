LIFESTYLE travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveler, has named Valdevaqueros (Cadiz), the best beach in Spain 2021

More than 8,000 km of coastline, the longest coastline in the European Union, make Spain a unique destination, with some of the best beaches imaginable.

With the summer holidays just started, Spain’s spectacular beaches in the midst of wild nature, with crystalline waters and powdery soft sand, continue to be the preferred destination for domestic and international tourism.

But which is the best?

According to the Conde Nast Traveler Readers Choice, the best beach in Spain 2021 is Valdevaqueros (Cadiz).

Habéis hablado y sentenciado: Valdevaqueros, en Cádiz, la mejor playa de España 2021 ? https://t.co/Mp1xvGle1L — Condé Nast Traveler (@CNTravelerSpain) July 2, 2021

Valdevaqueros beach is one of the last unspoiled places left in the Cadiz coast, with river valleys that still flow into the beach and the coastal mountain range behind it, this 4 km of fine sand dunes has the most striking landscape and is a mecca for surf, windsurf and kitesurf lovers.

The sea at Valdevaqueros is Atlantic, so a tad chillier than the Costa del Sol, making it refreshing, relaxing and revitalising.

The area, which adjoins Parque Natural del Estrecho and Parque Natural de los Alcornocales, is also one of the places with the greatest ecological value in Andalucia, listed as a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO.

The beach as a whole is big and wide which is a welcome plus for social distancing, so if you are looking for a trendy playa with atmosphere this summer, Valdevaquera, voted the top beach for 2021 is truly a little piece of heaven.

