NEW coronavirus infections have more than doubled in two weeks in the Valencian Community and are five times more than three weeks ago on June 22.

Figures today(July 13) stand at 1,553 cases, with two-thirds of those in Valencia Province.

A week ago, the total was 998, with 618 on June 29, and 332 on June 22.

Just two deaths were announced in the region today, one of which dates back to January.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,466 with five fatalities reported in the last week.

Hospital admissions have fallen since yesterday.

They stand on 367, compared to the Monday figure of 379.

There are 48 intensive care unit patients, three less than yesterday.

42 of those in ICUs are in Valencia Province hospitals, with the area accounting for 301 of the region’s 367 hospitalisations.

