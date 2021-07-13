POLICE chased up to 140 young people around an Alicante beach after spotting them drinking alcohol illegally.

Around 20 were caught and sanctioned for breaking COVID-19 health rules for being part of a botellon early this Tuesday morning(July 13).

The charges involved drinking alcohol in a public place and mild disobedience.

Several Policia Nacional units arrived at El Postiguet beach after receiving reports of the gathering.

As many as 140 people were infringing safety regulations and made a run for it as officers arrived.

People aged under 30 are accounting for at least half of all new coronavirus cases in the Valencian Community.

The Valencian government has restricted nightlife and introduced stiffer penalties for botellons which are now classified as involving five or more people.

Despite the rule changes, the illegal parties are continuing to cause problems across the Costa Blanca.

Last weekend, Javea’s Policia Local broke up 80 botellons in addition to 15 house parties.

In Torrevieja, police intercepted 31 botellons around the city at the weekend.

