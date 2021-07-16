FOUR men who raped a 19-year-old woman in Benidorm and Callosa d’en Sarria at the start of the New Year in 2019 have been given jail terms totalling over 60 years.

The group received prison sentences ranging between 14 and 18 years for sexual assault and also for recording the crimes on their mobile phones.

The men pled guilty at the start of the trial at the Alicante Provincial Court on July 5 to avoid jail terms of up to 50 years each.

In mitigation they said ‘they were very drunk and did not know what they were doing’.

The group met the victim in Benidorm during the 2018 New Year’s Eve celebrations and partied with her into the early hours.

They went to a Benidorm address where the teenager was raped.

The same abuse was repeated in the basement of a Callosa d’en Sarria property.

After the attacks, the woman went for treatment to the Marina Baixa hospital in Villajoyosa.

She was awarded €60,000 in compensation before the trial.

