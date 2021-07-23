A 67-year-old conman fleeced hundreds of people by charging for non-existent holiday rentals on the Costa Blanca.

The Policia Nacional arrested the fraudster at an undisclosed tourist complex in the Valencian Community.

Officers also removed documents and cash from his home.

The police said that ‘over 300 people’ across Spain paid a €500 deposit to the man this year and got nothing in return.

He marketed the properties on the internet by using genuine photos of homes in tourist areas like Calpe and Denia which he copied from well-known holiday sites.

The man had various bank accounts, including one belonging to a Lithuanian bank, and used bogus documents as part of the scam.

Investigations started in March after a victim complained that he had been swindled.

The fraudster had been previously investigated by Madrid police for similar offences in 2018.

