THE government has put a stop to large events until September 2021 as the virus continues to spread.

Small events will be able to go ahead but they must be seated and ticketed.

Large events will be cancelled under new government restrictions

Only those who have been double vaccinated and can show a negative COVID-19 test within 24-hours will be allowed to attend.

The Ministry of Culture and the Office of Civil Contingencies will be reaching out to event organisers to explain the new rules, and has said it will do its best to ensure these events can go ahead in the future, when the ‘situation once again improves’.

The government has said it is ‘saddened’ that it has come to this again but has had to ‘respond to the rapid growth in COVID-19 cases, in particular recent hospitalisation’.

It has also asked that private bars, restaurants and nightclubs be ‘cautious in the events that they hold, to strictly control numbers and to ensure that clients are vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test result’.

At this point in time the government is not considering introducing legislation to ‘control catering establishments and nightclubs’, but notes that it is a ‘possibility should cases continue to rise’.

