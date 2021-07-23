SPAIN’S highest court has voided Ryanair rules permitting baggage to be sent on a flight other than that of the passenger.

The Supreme Court backed a complaint from the OCU consumer group at the end of its ten-year legal battle over Ryanair regulations.

The judges said that the carrier’s rules that allowed baggage to be transferred to another flight for ‘security or operational reasons’ were ‘unfair’.

The bench added that there might be a good reason at times when that might have to happen, but they branded the Ryanair rules as ‘too generic’.

It’s the latest in a series of judgments that the Supreme Court has made against the Irish budget carrier.

They endorsed a previous decision which blocked charges for using bank and credit cards in addition to annulling a €40 fee for reprinting a boarding pass.

Two years ago, the Supreme Court decided that Ryanair could not charge for hand luggage.

