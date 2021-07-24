LA MANGA strip has long been a destination for holiday-makers and homeowners, alike.

But now, a front-line apartment on the stunning Esparto-Venezional beach, could be yours for only two euros.

Cloverhut.com are holding a draw by selling €2 tickets with the lucky winner being announced on April 28, 2022.





As these stunning pictures show, the apartment has a wonderful interior and breath-taking views across the Esparto-Venezional beach, located at the northern end of La Manga del Mar Menor.

It is a fully-furnished ninth-floor apartment with 82 square meters distributed between the kitchen, the living room, two bedrooms, the bathroom and a spectacular terrace overlooking the beach.

In addition, it has a garage, a lift and a large communal pool.





The raffle is conducted in full transparency and in accordance with the relevant legal regulations.

Cloverhut is dedicated to raffling off homes, always located on the Spanish coast.

Backed by their successful Spanish sister company, Sesortea, they also carried out the raffle of a house in Almeria on March 25, 2021.





Joining Cloverclub offers you the possibility to make a monthly purchase of tickets with a 15% discount.

Members decide the number of tickets purchased each month, with additional benefits such as free entry to a raffle for a trip to Mallorca, and a weekly chance to win €1,000 cash.

Cloverhut is an online company based in the United Kingdom that organizes home competitions.

They claim to have two very specific promises: to be transparent with each one who takes part in the raffles and to follow the laws that govern these types of promotion.

For more information and the chance to enter, go to www.cloverhut.com

READ MORE: Popular La Manga holiday spot on Murcia’s Mar Menor in Spain goes digital