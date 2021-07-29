THE Balearics are to get a €233 million tourism boost from the European Union.

The €133 million will come from a €2 billion fund set aside to help develop the Strategy for Sustainable Tourism in European countries.

Premieres Vacances Estivales Sous Conditions Sanitaires Majorque Iles Baleares
€233 million for tourism reboot in the Balearic Islands (Credit:JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA/2106021438)

A further €100 million from a pre-allocated budget by the government from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism of the Next Generation Funds of the EU, will also be given to the Balearics, taking the total to €233 million.

At the recent Tourism Sector Conference in Madrid, Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Labor, Iago Neguerela, spoke of his happiness that the Islands were being given such a generous amount after they had ‘suffered so much’. He added that the money will allow Mallorca to invest in tourism and generate jobs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.