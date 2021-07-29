THE Balearics are to get a €233 million tourism boost from the European Union.
The €133 million will come from a €2 billion fund set aside to help develop the Strategy for Sustainable Tourism in European countries.
A further €100 million from a pre-allocated budget by the government from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism of the Next Generation Funds of the EU, will also be given to the Balearics, taking the total to €233 million.
At the recent Tourism Sector Conference in Madrid, Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Labor, Iago Neguerela, spoke of his happiness that the Islands were being given such a generous amount after they had ‘suffered so much’. He added that the money will allow Mallorca to invest in tourism and generate jobs.
