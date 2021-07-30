A Benidorm man has been arrested for distributing a video on WhatsApp of him having sex with a woman he met at a night club.

The victim went to the Policia Nacional to report the 29-year-old man’s breach of trust.

They hooked up on July 8 and decided to spend the night at his home.

What the woman did not know was that his mobile phone was recording a video of them having sex.

But she got suspicious as rather than just making love, the Spaniard kept pressing features on his phone.

He admitted to taking the personal footage and he apparently deleted the offending video in front of her.

Once she left, he restored the files and sent them to seven friends on his WhatsApp group.

A few days later the woman was concerned that she may have been tricked.

She saw the man again to get confirmation that he did what she wanted.

He then confessed to keeping the video and forwarding it to his friends, which led her to file a police complaint.

All of the seven recipients of the footage were contacted by the Policia Nacional and were able to demonstrate that they had not forwarded it on.

If anybody had done that, then they would have faced prosecution.

READ MORE COSTA BLANCA BRITISH EXPAT RECORDS ‘SEXTORTION’ VIDEO OF A CHILD

COSTA BLANCA BEACH LIFEGUARD INVESTIGATED FOR ‘LEWD’ VIDEO HE MADE WHILE WORKING