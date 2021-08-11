SHE’S been in Marbella for the past few days.

And Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez fit right in with the swanky crowd as she stepped out in a stunning white dress to pose by the sea.

The 27-year-old beauty brought the style factor to her high-end look with a €50,000 handbag.

On Monday night, Georgina shared a snap of herself posing on the coast while toting the rare Hermes Kelly bag, which Christie’s calls ‘an heirloom’ and ‘a work of art.’

Georgina, who shared the post to her 26.7m followers on Instagram, simply captioned the luxurious snap with: ‘Marbella Vibes.’

Just days before, the model teased a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of her on the set of a new Netflix show named Soy Georgina.

She looked glammed to the nines as she posed in a stunning gold dress and captioned the picture “Are you ready?”

Georgina and footballer Cristiano famously met while she was working as a retail assistant in Madrid, as they caught eyes across the rails in Gucci in 2016.

Last year, she admitted that the meeting with the Juventus star saw her ‘fall in love at first sight’.

The jetsetting couple are no strangers to the high life, sharing snaps of their yacht vacation last month to Mallorca.

No doubt Georgina is planning to catch some rays and enjoy the last of the summer sun before she and Cristiano return home to Turin, Italy where he plays for Juventus F.C.

