ONE of Hollywood’s biggest stars has been spotted in Mallorca while shooting his new movie Hustle on Tuesday.

Adam Sandler was seen playing on a basketball court in Palma as filming for the Netflix film gets underway in the Balearic Islands.

Eagle-eyed fans also caught the star of 50 First Dates and Happy Gilmour getting out of a black truck wearing a grey and blue trucker’s cap and black sunglasses.

He was wearing a tan t-shirt that read ‘Ballin’ in blue letters along with royal blue basketball shorts.

The movie stars Adam as a basketball scout who discovers a player abroad with a rocky past.

Adam Sandler stars alongside Queen Latifah in the new flick

Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet and Kenny Smith are all acting alongside Sandler in the upcoming film.

Hustle is just one of the movie’s the 54-year-old actor is making with Netflix as part of $275 million pact with the online streaming company.

The lucrative deal was for four new films, the first of which was released in October 2020, named Hubie Halloween.

He also has an animated feature film that he will write, produce and star in as a voice actor in the works at Netflix.

