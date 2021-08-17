HOTEL occupancy figures in the Benidorm and Costa Blanca areas are the highest for two years, according to the Hosbec hoteliers association.

Hosbec described occupancy rates between August 9 and 15 in Benidorm as a ‘comeback’ to levels not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

In a statement, the group said: “Figures show that tourism is a spending priority for Spanish and European consumers even at the time of a pandemic.”

Despite gloomy predictions about the likely impact of reduced UK bookings in Benidorm, the group says there has been an occupancy figure of 85.5% compared to 92% in August 2019.

British visitors account for just 4.3% of Benidorm reservations, with the number falling to 1.7% across the rest of the Costa Blanca.

Hosbec said that many of its member hotels in Benidorm were ‘full up’ last weekend.

Spanish bookings accounted for 81.8% of Benidorm reservations followed by French tourists at 5.3%.

An important point over current occupancy rates and making comparisons to previous years, is that only 83% of Hosbec affiliated hotels in Benidorm are open.

Some premises have remained closed because they are heavily reliant on UK bookings, which were slashed due to travel restrictions.

94% of Hosbec members are open in the rest of the Costa Blanca with occupancy rates of 90.6% in the last week.

Hosbec president, Toni Mayor, said: “We have shown that we are able to work very safely to generate significant confidence in the consumer.”

Mayor admitted fresh challenges awaited including what happens in September after the end of the peak summer season, and the forthcoming autumn-winter period.

READ MORE BENIDORM UNVEILS NEW SCHEME TO ATTRACT WINTER TOURISM

PART OF THE COSTA BLANCA IS GETTING MORE HOTEL BOOKINGS THAN BEFORE THE PANDEMIC