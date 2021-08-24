NINE out of ten COVID-19 cases in Spain are down to the Delta variant, according to Ministry of Health figures.

The more contagious coronavirus variant is accounting for virtually all new infections in some parts of the country.

In figures up to August 15, the Balearic Islands had the highest percentage with 99.8% of COVID cases being Delta variant-linked.

Other high proportions include Cantabria at 97.9%; the Valencian Community at 94.2% and Andalucia recording a 93.6% figure.

In contrast, the Extremadura region had just 33.3% of its cases caused by the Delta variant, while the Canary Islands stood at 86.3%.

Infection rates are continuing to fall in Spain due to a combination of the vaccination programme reaching younger people and regional restrictions on mobility and gatherings.

Last December, Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, set a target of fully immunising 70% of the population by the end of August.

As of August 23, 66.4% of the country have currently been fully dosed according to official figures.

Observers believe the 70% target will not be achieved until early September.

In a bid to boost vaccinations, up to 600,000 people who have had COVID-19 will be able to be jabbed between one to two months after catching the virus, as opposed to waiting six months.

Experts estimate between five to ten per cent of the population is refusing to be vaccinated or cannot be jabbed due to legitimate medical reasons.

The Ministry of Health says that they have over 4.7 million vaccines in stock.

