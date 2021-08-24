POSITIVE trends are continuing with reducing COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalisations in the Valencian Community.

The Tuesday(August 24) update from the regional health ministry declared 623 cases compared to 765 infections a week ago.

The July 20 total was 2,112 infections.

The regional breakdown has 338 cases in Alicante Province followed by Valencia Province on 214, and Castellon Province with just 70 infections.

The number of deaths announced today is 13.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,633, up by 40 since August 17.

Hospital admissions in the Valencian Community have once again dropped on a week-to-week and daily basis.

There are now 457 hospitalisations compared to 543 admissions on August 17 and 626 a fortnight ago.

The total is 35 lower than yesterday.

ICU admissions have stayed around the same.

Today’s figure is 90, which is three more than a week ago, and two less than yesterday.

