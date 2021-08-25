COVID-19 infections have recorded another drop on a week-to-week basis in the Valencian Community.

1,059 new coronavirus cases were reported today(August 25) compared to 1,290 cases a week ago and 2,297 infections on August 4.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic, the Wednesday figure is always higher than the previous day, when 623 infections were announced.

Today’s breakdown of the 1,059 total splits into 557 cases in Alicante Province; 408 in Valencia Province; and 94 in Castellon Province.

Four deaths were declared today, all of which occurred in the last seven days.

The pandemic death toll is now 7.637, which is a rise of 32 on a week-to week comparison.

The important barometer of hospital admissions continues its downward trend.

They are now at 438, as opposed to 529 a week ago, and 19 less than yesterday.

There is little movement in intensive care patient numbers.

93 people are in regional ICUs compared to 87 a week ago, and three more than yesterday.

