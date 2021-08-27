THE downward trend in COVID-19 cases is continuing in today’s(August 27) update for the Valencian Community.

854 new infections were reported today compared to 1,119 cases last Friday and 2,060 on August 6.

Today’s case total is 18 more than yesterday.

Alicante Province again accounts for the majority of the infections with 444, followed by Valencia Province on 315, with Castellon Province reporting 95 cases.

Nine fatalities were announced today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,651. 7,618.

That means there have been 33 coronavirus-related deaths in the last week.

Hospital admissions stand at 411, a reduction of 64 on the August 20 total, and 14 less than yesterday.

ICU patient numbers stand at 93, one less than yesterday, but nine more than a week ago.