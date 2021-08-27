LANCASHIRE police have appealed for sightings of a two-year-old girl on the Costa Blanca, after she was ‘abducted’ by her parents.

Grace-May Rogers from Lancaster was last seen with her mother, Kelly Gibson, on Tuesday morning(August 24).

The following evening they boarded a Glasgow flight to Alicante-Elche airport along with Gracie’s father, Lee Rogers.

GRACIE-MAY AND HER PARENTS AT GLASGOW AIRPORT

Police say they touched down at 9.35 pm and there have been no confirmed sightings since then.

No explanation has been given by Lancashire police as to why it is a child abduction case.

Spanish police and child protection authorities are helping in the search.

LEE ROGERS AND KELLY GIBSON

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis, of Lancaster CID, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.”

Ellis admitted that the trio could have travelled out of the Costa Blanca area.

People are asked to report any sightings to the Policia Local.