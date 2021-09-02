A BRITISH COVID-19 testing group is expanding across the world after ‘a surge in demand for PCR tests’.

DAM Health recently opened 13 new coronavirus testing clinics in Spain in response to rising calls for private COVID 19 PCR tests from people across the country who are travelling overseas this summer.

Most airlines and countries require proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test before entry, causing demand for rapid testing to soar.

DAM Health, set up by Professor Frank Joseph in Liverpool, is also looking to expand with 12 new clinics in Mexico adding to its 35 testing centres in the UK.

The company’s massive expansion comes as international travel continues to increase but concerns about new COVID variants get worse.

The private health firm has also sent supplies testing equipment, sanitising products and financial aid across to India to help the country battle against the disease.

Professor Frank Joseph said: ‘We’re really proud to be opening more clinics and taking our operations from the UK to Europe, Mexico and beyond.

“Of course, tackling COVID-19 is a global effort and we are working hard to keep the virus under control in the UK, but it really is vital we support other nations too.

“I am proud that DAM Health can support this way and we are talking to officials in countries such as India and Pakistan about assisting them too.

“We have also committed to extending our charitable work in India by providing vital air-conditioning equipment plus COVID-safe protective kits including masks and sanitisers while also donating large sums to help fund ventilators in hospitals in the region. This work will continue.

“We’re also partnering with charitable initiatives back home too – like with Football For Change which is helping to get deprived young people back into education or employment.

“It is just all part of our aim to operate at the highest standards, support this global battle and make sure those in need are looked after.”

