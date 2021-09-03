AN estimated 32,000 residents in the Valencia region are in line to receive a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

The debate about whether or not to administer a third shot is still ongoing in Spain, although all signs point to it being approved next week.

A group of vaccination experts in charge of assessing the Spanish government has already given the thumbs-up, following the green light by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the European Medicines Agency.

However, the authorities insist that the third jab will only be administered to people with weakened immune systems – but exactly what type of patient would be included in this group has not yet been specified by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

There are said to be at least 37,400 Valencian residents classed as ‘very high risk’ for COVID and who were placed in the initial priority group at the start of the vaccination campaign.

Photo by Cordon Press

These include organ transplant recipients, patients on haemodialysis or with cancer, those with primary or acquired immunodeficiency conditions – such as HIV – and people with cystic fibrosis or Down’s Syndrome.

However, not everyone in this group would be eligible for the third dose, as only those with severe immunosuppression would be considered – which could leave out whole groups of people such as those with Down’s Syndrome or cystic fibrosis.

The selection would, initially, reduce the number of recipients to around 32,000, explained Darias, offering no further details.

There is also an ongoing debate about the possibility of eventually offering a third dose to residents aged over 65, when the human body’s immune system begins deteriorating naturally.

Spokespeople for the team of experts assessing the Spanish government clarified that, at this stage, there is ‘no urgent need’ to administer a third dose to the general population who have already received two shots.

READ MORE: