THREE people have been seriously injured after the yacht they were travelling in crashed into an islet off the coast of Ibiza.

Just after 10pm yesterday, Salvamento Maritimo answered a distress call from a 12-metre yacht that hit the islet of Es Farallons with four people onboard.

They were first taken to Sant Antoni’s port and from there, three were transferred to Can Misses hospital where their condition has been described as ‘serious’.

The yacht remains stranded on top of the islet’s rocks and will be towed to the port today.

This is the third major boating accident to happen in the island’s waters in a matter of weeks.

On August 17, a 41-year-old man was killed after a Balearia ferry smashed into his eight-metre boat that was moving in the harbour just before midnight.

Another person onboard was rescued and taken to hospital after incurring minor injuries and to receive treatment for shock.

It was reported that the small boat was traveling without its lights on.

Just 10 days later, a ferry en-route to Formentera ran aground on the islet of Es Malvins with 35 passengers and 12 crew members onboard.

This resulted in 25 people suffering injuries, with the most serious being a 10-year-old boy who was airlifted by helicopter to the intensive care unit of Son Espases hospital in Mallorca.

The remaining passengers and crew were rescued on boat in a dramatic Guardia Civil operation.

We visit the once stranded vessel that now sits at Ibiza Port ©theOlivePress

READ MORE: