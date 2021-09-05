Spain has been dealing with the aftermath of some of the worst summer rain storms to hit the peninsula in decades.

The big clear up has been underway since weather conditions midweek in parts of central and eastern Spain caused heavy downpours triggering flash floods that destroyed homes and local businesses.

VIDEO: ?? Hours of heavy rains have triggered flash floods in parts of eastern Spain, with some coastal areas seeing cars washed away. One of the worst-hit areas was #Alcanar, a town 200 kms south of Barcelona, where torrents of fast-moving water surged through the streets pic.twitter.com/v7bfULQybG — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 2, 2021

Many homes were left without electricity and roads and rail-links were closed due to flooding which saw cars dragged into the sea.

Now local residents and emergency services are doing huge clean ups in order to rebuild their communities.

? Ja ha començat la segona fase de l'operatiu d'emergència que dimecres va activar l'Ajuntament d'Alcanar, després de les pluges torrencials qur van causar fortes destrosses en els tres nuclis urbans del municipi.#monsortirem

? Llegiu la notícia: https://t.co/ByybarGAJz pic.twitter.com/VXJbuC1XIt — Ajuntament d'Alcanar (@AlcanarAJ) September 3, 2021

Many parts of Spain were hit badly but the provinces of Castellón, Tarragona on the Spain’s eastern Mediterranean coast and Toledo in central Spain were particularly affected.

Bombers Generalitat solicita colaboración por inundaciones en la zona de Alcanar. CCS Tarragona moviliza Salvamar Achernar y Helimer 222, que rescata a una persona en una zona comprometida del camping Alfacs, del que Mossos se han hecho cargo y está en perfectas condiciones. pic.twitter.com/j2LU9jqqUi — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) September 1, 2021

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his solidarity with the affected areas, but advised people to exercise extreme caution and heed emergency services’ instructions.

Mi solidaridad con todos los territorios afectados por las lluvias de las últimas horas. Muchas provincias están en alerta por fuertes precipitaciones y tormentas. Gracias a los servicios de emergencias por su inmensa labor, sigamos sus indicaciones y tengamos máxima precaución. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 1, 2021

Despite the devastating effects of the flooding there were no directly related casualties.

Alcanar in the northeastern region of Catalunya, was one of the worst affected by the floods. It saw more than half the usual annual rainfall of the zone in just one day on Wednesday, September 1,when the area saw 252mm in three hours.

This rainfall quickly turned into a deluge that entered houses and moved trees and cars out to sea.

Emergency services had to rescue many people from their vehicles and campsites. Rosa María Sancho, 67, Alcanar local restaurant owner said “We had to get upstairs to our apartment and then leave it all in God’s hands”.

The Catalan government is considering declaring the worst affected zones as ‘disaster areas’, which would make towns eligible for additional resources.

Guadamur in the Toledo province experienced similar devastation at the hands of flash floods.

Severe flash flooding in the province of Toledo, Spain, turned this street in the village of Guadamur into a raging river after heavy rain swamped the region this week. pic.twitter.com/LU7ozHQxHd — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 4, 2021

The mayor, María del Sagrario Gutiérrez, was overcome with emotion as she spoke about the 200 homes that had been devastated.

“What took 15 years to develop was demolished in an hour for a village of 1,800 people. I was born and raised in this town, and I’d never seen anything quite like it,” she told Spanish media.

Las inmediaciones del centro comercial Luz del Tajo, en Toledo, están inundadas.

Se pide no coger el coche y permanecer en nuestras casas para evitar situaciones problemáticas.@CMM_es @CMM_noticias @AEMET_CLaMancha @AEMET_SINOBAS @JG_Cantero pic.twitter.com/uh7GERUGvx — El Tiempo CMM (@ElTiempoCMM) September 1, 2021

Over the past few days much of the community has been volunteering including children.

Madrid was also hit by the increased rainfall that managed to flood people’s homes and create pockets of water on roads. Rubén del Campo, the Aemet spokesperson said that August 31 has been the second rainiest day in August for Madrid since 1920.

Así ha sido esta noche de fuerte tormenta en Fuenlabrada. Coches flotando en la avenida de la hispanidad. Garajes inundados. Este vídeo nos lo ha hecho llegar @cornellamarcelo. #Tormenta #Madrid https://t.co/6siL4cWrKd pic.twitter.com/g2yatw5ltS — Onda Cero Madrid Sur (@OndaCeroMadSur) September 1, 2021

Pedralba in Valencia was also affected. A couple had to be rescued from their car by firefighters as it had been dragged away by the rains.

??And so to were areas of Murcia.

??PRECIPITACIONES ÁGUILAS ??



Finaliza la jornada realizando las siguientes intervenciones en @AYUNTAGUILAS



– Achiques de bajos y parking Hotel Don Juan.



– Limpieza por la RM-333 y zona del Puerto Deportivo Juan Montiel.



Las labores continuarán mañana @112rmurcia pic.twitter.com/fAlBGj2W2L — Serv. Emergencias y P. Civil Lorca (@112Lorca) September 2, 2021

This unnatural increase in storms and rainfall and longer droughts that Spain are experiencing are undeniably linked to climate change, insists Aemet.

