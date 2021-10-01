PRODUCTION is well underway on The Crown season 5, and filming crews have been spotted in Marbella on the set of the hit series.

New pictures show the successful series has returned to film on the Costa del Sol, with camera equipment and trailers seen in Puerto Banus this week.

Director Philip Martin looked happy in his surroundings as he stepped out on the port to film scenes.

While no actors have been spotted yet, rumours are circulating that the crew could be using the Cotas’ sparkling blue water to recreate scenes from when Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed went on holiday to St Tropez in 1997.

This is not the first time Spain has made an appearance in the hit Netflix series, third series, the Torremolinos Palacio de Ferias was transformed into a 1960s airport.

In season four, a royal visit of Charles and Diana’s was also recreated in Malaga.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki is to play Princess Di in the highly-anticipated fifth season, taking over as Emma Corrin.

Season 5 will follow the royal family up until the start of the 21st century, meaning Diana’s tragic death in 1997 will also be covered by the show.

Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West will star as Prince Charles.

