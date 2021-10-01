ANTONIO Banderas is back in his hometown of Malaga to sing of lost friends and lovers.

The acting legend wasn’t being deliberately melancholy; his performance at Soho CaixaBank theatre in the city was part of rehearsals for his upcoming new musical theatre show, Company.

In a post to Instagram, he wrote: “Happy to present to you today our next musical, Company.

“The great classic of the musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim & George Furth that will premiere this November at the Teatro del Soho Caixabank.”

Tony-nominated Banderas added: “The show has a truly exceptional cast, made up of the best stars of the Spanish music scene.”

Set on the streets of 1970s New York, Company will open on 17 November, with performances running until March.

The show, which stars Bandera as Bobby, boasts a cast of 18 actors with music from the Soho Pop Symphony orchestra.

Tickets for the play are already on sale.

In addition to playing the lead, Banderas will also be directing the show, with daughter Stella Banderas acting as assistant director.

Born in Malaga, Banderas’s early work with Pedro Almodóvar made him a star in his native Spain; he then forged a starry Hollywood career with films such as The Mask of Zorro, Philadelphia and Puss in Boots.

Banderas received a 2003 Tony nomination for his Broadway debut performance in Nine.

He then performed the role of Zach in a Spanish version of the popular musical A Chorus line and co-directed the show alongside Baayork Lee, who played Connie Wong in the original 1975 production.

