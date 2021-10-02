Apartment

Nerja, Málaga

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 165,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nerja with pool - € 165,000

Property situated in the popular Urb. San Juan de Capistrano, an established urbanisation on the east side of Nerja with attractive communal pools, well-kept gardens and close by restaurants. The village center and the nearest beach (Playa Burriana) is situated are both situated about 5 minutes by car. Accessed via several flights of stairs, comprising a bright lounge with patio doors opening onto a large terrace with fabulous views across the town to the sea and mountains, an equipped open plan kitchen, family bathroom with a walk-in shower and one double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and… See full property details

European Cricket Championship

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.