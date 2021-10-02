1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nerja with pool - € 165,000

Apartment Nerja, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 165,000

Property situated in the popular Urb. San Juan de Capistrano, an established urbanisation on the east side of Nerja with attractive communal pools, well-kept gardens and close by restaurants. The village center and the nearest beach (Playa Burriana) is situated are both situated about 5 minutes by car. Accessed via several flights of stairs, comprising a bright lounge with patio doors opening onto a large terrace with fabulous views across the town to the sea and mountains, an equipped open plan kitchen, family bathroom with a walk-in shower and one double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and… See full property details